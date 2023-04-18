 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: RBI, NPCI in early talks with Sri Lanka, Thailand and others for UPI enhancement

Harsh Kumar & Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Linking UPI with other countries’ payments mechanisms will help users make payments faster and lower the cost of fund transfers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) are in early talks with Thailand, Sri Lanka and other countries to extend the reach of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), two persons familiar with the development said.

"RBI and NPCI are in talks with several countries for UPI arrangements like Thailand, Sri Lanka and mostly Southeast Asia," said one of the persons.

"The RBI and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have reached out to many countries and the conversations are in a very initial stage..,” said the second person.

Both declined to be named citing the sensitive nature of the matter.