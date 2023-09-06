PM Modi says stable govt has strengthened India's global relationships

Government is working on giving incentives to EV industry: PM Modi

Days before New Delhi hosts the world's most important leaders for the G20 Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn a link between India's stable central government and its strengthening global relationship.

"There are many factors behind the strengthening of India's relationships with various countries across regions. After many decades of instability, in 2014, the people of India voted for a stable government that had a clear agenda for development," Modi told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The Prime Minister said it was a "privilege and honour" to bear the "unprecedented trust" placed in the government by the public on the back of the two consecutive national election victories. He said that if the 2014 triumph was about promises, the second in 2019 was on the basis of past performance and the plans the government had for the future.

"Due to this political stability, every other sector could see deep structural reforms. The economy, education, social empowerment, welfare delivery, infrastructure – I can keep on mentioning sectors that have seen reforms," Modi said.

On September 9-10, world leaders such as US President Joe Biden will congregate in the Indian capital and discuss key issues on India's agenda, including debt relief for poor and vulnerable countries, climate finance, crypto regulations, and multilateral development bank reforms, among others. India, having assumed the G20 Presidency in December 2022, will be hoping to build a consensus on these key issues at a time when the global geo-political landscape has been fractured by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, India's role in trying to find common ground has been appreciated. And Prime Minister Modi attributed other nations' belief in India to the reforms undertaken by the government in recent years, which in turn have not only strengthened the economy, education, health, and welfare delivery but also given the country the ability to become part of global solutions.

"Whenever any country interacted with us, they knew they were interacting with an aspirational India that was looking to partner with them in their progress while also taking care of its own interests. This was an India that had a lot to contribute to every relationship, and naturally, our global footprint increased across regions, and even countries that saw each other as adversaries became friendlier with us," Modi said.

India, which posted a GDP growth rate of 7.8 percent in April-June as per data released on August 31, is the world's fastest-growing large economy. Modi said the Indian economy has been a "global bright spot for a long time" and continued to be one even as the world faced the "multi-dimensional impact of a conflict".

"…over the last nine years, the world has also witnessed that India is willing to bring various countries together through various initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, among others. Therefore, there was widespread acknowledgement of India's words, work, and vision as both inclusive and effective, nationally and internationally," the Prime Minister said.