MC Exclusive | Old lady in viral video shared by FM wasn’t walking to an SBI branch

Harsh Kumar
Apr 22, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

According to her family members, the woman was walking home from her daughter's house.

Source: Block social security officer Jharigaon

Recently, the video of a senior citizen, Suryo Harijan, walking barefoot with the support of a broken chair to collect her pension from a bank in Odisha's Jharigaon village had gone viral.

However, according to local authorities and family members of the lady, she wasn't going to the bank but was returning from her daughter's house.

"The video was misinterpreted and the issue blown out of proportion," Kamal Lochan Mishra, Collector and District Magistrate of Nabarangpur, told Moneycontrol.

"The truth is the lady was coming from her daughter's house. Our block social security officer and programme assistant have taken the lady in the government vehicle to the SBI branch and dropped her back home," the Collector said.