MC Exclusive | Old lady in viral video shared by FM wasn’t walking to an SBI branch

Recently, the video of a senior citizen, Suryo Harijan, walking barefoot with the support of a broken chair to collect her pension from a bank in Odisha's Jharigaon village had gone viral.

However, according to local authorities and family members of the lady, she wasn't going to the bank but was returning from her daughter's house.

"The video was misinterpreted and the issue blown out of proportion," Kamal Lochan Mishra, Collector and District Magistrate of Nabarangpur, told Moneycontrol.

"The truth is the lady was coming from her daughter's house. Our block social security officer and programme assistant have taken the lady in the government vehicle to the SBI branch and dropped her back home," the Collector said.

Moneycontrol reached out to Suryo Harijan's granddaughter Tanuja Harijan, who confirmed the same. "My grandmother was coming from our relative's house, not going to the bank," Tanuja Harijan said. Block Social Security officer of Jharigam, Parthajit Mondal, also said, "On April 14, Suryo Harijan was going from her daughter's house to Banuaguda village, a distance of about 2 km. As there was no other means of travel, she was forced to walk. The complete thing was false. The video was created by some local people."

"The next day, on April 15, we went to her house and took her to the main SBI branch at Jharigam. On April 17, we again went to her house with the block development officer and the local MLA and gave her a wheelchair," Mondal added. Anil Kumar Meher, the SBI Branch Manager, too said the reports were untrue. "The old lady was coming from her daughter's house, not to the bank branch," he added. Rupam Roy, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), condemned the reports. "The AIBOC strongly protests the news report by ANI which maligned the SBI and showed public sector banks in a bad light," said Roy in a statement. Following the reports, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted the video and expressed her concern about the situation, urging the authorities to act humanely and help the elderly woman. Subsequently, the SBI said in a statement that the bank had taken remedial action. "As per our laid down protocols, the nearest link branch, SBI Jharigaon, immediately paid the pension amount from the pensioner's account. She has also been assured by the branch manager that going forward the pension will be delivered at her doorstep," the bank statement added.

