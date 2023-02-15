MC Exclusive | India Post Payments Bank plans to convert to a universal bank: CEO J. Venkatramu

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) plans to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a request to get itself converted to a universal bank, Chief Executive Officer J Venkataramu said.

IPPB, a division of the vast postal service, has so far not made any formal application with the central bank on the subject yet.

"We are planning to approach RBI to make India Post Payments Bank a universal bank with a special focus on small credit products to solve financial inclusion though we have not filed any written application to RBI so far," Venkataramu told Moneycontrol.

A payments bank works on a small scale, eschewing credit risk, while a universal bank is a full-service bank, operating as a commercial entity with the ability to operate as an investment house and place money in businesses that are not related to it.

Venkatramu said IPPB wants to extend credit services to the most remote areas and needed a distinctive approach to diverge from its present banking infrastructure. He explained that if IPPB were to be financially viable and profitable as a business, it needs to transform into a universal bank. Related stories Rising policy rates to upset PM Modi’s Budget math on small savings

Why the RBI is unlikely to raise interest rates again in the near term

RBI MPC: FY24 GDP growth seen at 6.4%, says Governor Shaktikanta Das "This will help upgrade IPPB and also add to its stability," he said. In the past, the company entered tie-ups with Axis Bank and LIC Housing Finances to widen its outreach. The payments bank is likely to file a universal bank application, tentatively post-FY 23, once it turns profitable, Venkataramu said. Report card so far Established in 2018, IPPB has 60 million customer accounts, of which 20 percent are inactive. The payments bank is leveraging India Post’s network of 158,000 outlets. "We are looking to break even by the end of this financial year with gross revenue crossing Rs 500 crore," said Venkatramu. In May 2022, RBI received 11 applications to set up a bank under the Guidelines for ‘on tap’ licensing of universal banks and small finance banks. The last set of universal bank licenses was given by RBI in 2013 to Bandhan Bank and infra lender IDFC. IDFC later became IDFC First Bank. RBI norms for universal banks According to the RBI guidelines, to establish a universal bank, private sector entities/groups that are “owned and controlled by residents” as defined in the Foreign Exchange Management Act, amended from time to time, and have a successful track record for at least 10 years, provided that such an entity/group has total assets of Rs. 5,000 crore or more and its non-financial business does not account for 40 percent or more in terms of total assets/in terms of gross income. Also, the initial minimum paid-up voting equity capital for a bank shall be Rs 500 crore. Thereafter, the bank shall have a minimum net worth of Rs 500 crore at all times. “The promoter group shareholding shall be brought down to 15 percent within a period of 15 years from the date of commencement of business of the bank," according to RBI. Expert take A universal bank license will open the doors for IPPB to enter commercial banking. However, it will be an uphill task for the payments bank to establish itself as a commercial bank. "It is very difficult today (for an entity) to establish itself as a universal bank, it needs a lot of support of capital and all the bandwidth. We have seen IDFC First bank and it has taken so much time to stabilise," said Prabhakar A.K., a Head of Research at IDBI Capital.

Harsh Kumar works as a correspondent for Moneycontrol. He writes on banking, policy, NBFCs, Fintech, and digital finances. He is an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia.