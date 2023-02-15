 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive | India Post Payments Bank plans to convert to a universal bank: CEO J. Venkatramu

Harsh Kumar
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

The payments bank is likely to file a universal bank application, tentatively after FY23 ends.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) plans to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a request to get itself converted to a universal bank, Chief Executive Officer J Venkataramu said.

IPPB, a division of the vast postal service, has so far not made any formal application with the central bank on the subject yet.

"We are planning to approach RBI to make India Post Payments Bank a universal bank with a special focus on small credit products to solve financial inclusion though we have not filed any written application to RBI so far," Venkataramu told Moneycontrol.

A payments bank works on a small scale, eschewing credit risk, while a universal bank is a full-service bank, operating as a commercial entity with the ability to operate as an investment house and place money in businesses that are not related to it.