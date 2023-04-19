MC Exclusive | Govt invites EOIs for 'Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters'

The government has invited expressions of interest (EOI) bids for the development of a 'hydrogen valley innovation clusters' (HVIC) in India as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), which was approved by the Union Cabinet on January 4. As per the government, these HVICs will be operationalised by 2028.

A hydrogen valley is a defined geographical area where hydrogen serves more than one end sector or application in mobility, industry, and energy, the document floated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on April 17 stated. Typically, this covers all the necessary steps in the hydrogen value chain, from production (and often even dedicated renewable electricity production) to subsequent storage and its transport and distribution to various off-takers.

"Through this, the government wants to showcase and deploy technological advancements at the industrial level across the green hydrogen value-chain. It will help in creating interconnected hydrogen ecosystems across selected regions of India," a senior official privy to the development said requesting anonymity.

The last day for submitting the EoIs for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) is May 4. As per the bid document, each hydrogen valley will have a consortium that includes one or more commercial enterprises as a member. This is because the industry will be the ultimate off-taker of the technologies successfully demonstrated in the valley and would later invest in large-scale manufacturing and deployment of these technologies. The innovation cluster will provide funding for research, development, and

demonstration (RD&D) activities essential for small-scale demonstration of such technologies through initial support from DST and other funding partners. The allocated budget or assistance that will be provided for the preparation of DPR for implementation of a hydrogen valley innovation cluster is up to Rs 25 lakh. Any additional cost is to be described and justified properly and the committee will take a call on a case-case basis, the document stated.

Buy EURINR; target of : 90.30 : ICICI Direct The government has suggested two small types of small-scale HVICs. First, city-or town-wide hydrogen valley innovation cluster (HVIC), which is a setup with a geographical area of approximately 100 km radius consisting of various parts of the hydrogen value chain. The second type is that of campus-wide small-scale HVIC, in which the hydrogen value chain spans the area of an R&D institution or an industrial establishment. The focus areas of the green hydrogen value chain which the HVICs will have include green hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and distribution, and hydrogen end uses such as transport, clean heat and power, and industry applications. Under the NGHM, the government is aiming to build capabilities to produce at least 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen per annum by 2030, with the potential to reach 10 MMT per annum with the growth of

export markets. The Mission also aims to make India a leader in the technology and manufacturing of electrolysers and other enabling technologies for green hydrogen.

Sweta Goswami