 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Exclusive | Govt invites EOIs for 'Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters'

Sweta Goswami
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

The focus areas of the green hydrogen value chain which the HVICs will have include green hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and distribution and hydrogen end uses such as transport, clean heat and power, and industry applications.

Govt planning Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters

The government has invited expressions of interest (EOI) bids for the development of a 'hydrogen valley innovation clusters' (HVIC) in India as part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), which was approved by the Union Cabinet on January 4. As per the government, these HVICs will be operationalised by 2028.

A hydrogen valley is a defined geographical area where hydrogen serves more than one end sector or application in mobility, industry, and energy, the document floated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on April 17 stated. Typically, this covers all the necessary steps in the hydrogen value chain, from production (and often even dedicated renewable electricity production) to subsequent storage and its transport and distribution to various off-takers.

Also read: India’s Green Hydrogen Mission: These companies have committed to transition

"Through this, the government wants to showcase and deploy technological advancements at the industrial level across the green hydrogen value-chain. It will help in creating interconnected hydrogen ecosystems across selected regions of India," a senior official privy to the development said requesting anonymity.