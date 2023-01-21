 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive | Expect growth to return to pre-pandemic levels: Bandhan Bank Chief

Jinit Parmar
Jan 21, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

The drop in profit in the December quarter was majorly due to loan restructuring but the asset quality is strong and the bank expects to see a steady uptick in deposits

Bandhan Bank MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

Kolkata-based private sector lender Bandhan bank expects growth to come back to pre-pandemic levels in the next quarter as asset quality improves, managing director and chief executive officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh has said.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol after announcing Bandhan Bank’s results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Ghosh said that with fewer bad loans the bank would record improved growth going ahead.

Ghosh said that interest hikes helped it balance its books, and supported steady deposit growth.

“Our current and savings account (CASA) numbers fell majorly due to our customers shifting to FDs (fixed deposits),” Ghosh said.

The bank reported a strong 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in deposits, but its CASA ratio fell from 45.6 percent to 36.4 percent.

“This was primarily due to customers with a savings account of Rs 2 crore or more moving their monies to term deposits (TD). Our deposit growth is steady and we expect that to sustain in future,” Ghosh said.