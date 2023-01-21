MC Exclusive | Expect growth to return to pre-pandemic levels: Bandhan Bank Chief

Bandhan Bank MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

Kolkata-based private sector lender Bandhan bank expects growth to come back to pre-pandemic levels in the next quarter as asset quality improves, managing director and chief executive officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh has said.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol after announcing Bandhan Bank’s results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Ghosh said that with fewer bad loans the bank would record improved growth going ahead.

Ghosh said that interest hikes helped it balance its books, and supported steady deposit growth.

“Our current and savings account (CASA) numbers fell majorly due to our customers shifting to FDs (fixed deposits),” Ghosh said.

The bank reported a strong 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in deposits, but its CASA ratio fell from 45.6 percent to 36.4 percent.

“This was primarily due to customers with a savings account of Rs 2 crore or more moving their monies to term deposits (TD). Our deposit growth is steady and we expect that to sustain in future,” Ghosh said.

At 291 crore, the lender posted a 66 percent drop in net profit for the December quarter compared to Rs 859 crore in the year-ago period amid a sharp jump in provisioning and costs.

“Our profit fell majorly due to higher provisioning and the restructuring of our loan book. In future, this will not be a problem,” Ghosh said.

Bandhan bank’s Q3 results

The lender’s total expenditure rose 34.65 percent from the year-ago period to Rs 2,918.77 crore. Provisioning and contingencies jumped 91.32 percent to Rs 1,541.49 crore versus Rs 805.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, net interest income (NII), or the income a bank earns by giving loans, fell marginally by 2.1 percent YoY to Rs 2,080.43 crore. Other income increased nearly 45.74 percent YoY to Rs 1,033.30 crore.

The lender's non-performing assets (NPA) improved. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) fell 26.23 percent to Rs 6,964.76 crore against Rs 9,441.57 crore logged in the same quarter of the previous year.

Competition among banks

Banks are competing for deposits as they are not able to manage the high credit demand due to tight liquidity. With depressed growth in deposits, banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are offering high interest rates on FDs.

In January, Bandhan Bank offered interest rates ranging between 7.5-8 percent on FDs less than Rs 2 crore.

Major banks, be it private or public sector, are offering interest rates of up to 8 percent. NBFCs and small finance banks are luring depositors with interest rates of up to 8.50 percent.

RBI rate hikes

Since May 2022, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the repo rate by 2.25 percent, to 6.25 percent. Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to banks.

The reason behind this is RBI's fight against inflation.

Banks have passed on the repo rate hike to customers, by demanding higher interest on loans. Rate hikes by the apex bank typically affects loan rates more than deposit rates.

Bad loans

RBI’s Financial Stability Report highlighted that with GNPAs at a six-year low banks' asset quality is improving.

RBI data showed that the GNPA ratio of scheduled commercial banks declined to 5.9 percent in March 2022, from 7.4 percent in March 2021. The net NPA ratio stood at 1.7 percent as of March 2022, from 2.3 percent in March 2021.

However, the RBI said that if the macroeconomic environment worsened, and the economy faced medium moderate to severe stress, the GNPA ratio could rise to 6.2 percent and up to 8.3 percent.