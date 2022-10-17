MC Exclusive | Ex-RIL M&A head Navin Wadhwani joins JP Morgan India as new i–banking chief

A big ticket internal rejig of roles has taken place at the Indian arm of global investment banking behemoth JP Morgan.

Navin Wadhwani has joined JP Morgan India as the new i–banking chief. He moves from Reliance Industries (RIL), where he headed M&A for the last 10 years. Prior to that he was a senior Managing Director at Rothschild India.

Kaustubh Kulkarni is now Senior Country officer (SCO) for India, effective November 1. He succeeds Madhav Kalyan, who has been appointed as head of Asia Pacific Payments, effective from November 1.

Kulkarni will also continue in his role as Vice Chair of Asia Pacific. With Kulkarni’s new role, Vineet Mishra will become sole head of Investment Banking for Southeast Asia.

Kalyan succeeds Sridhar Kanthadai, who will be moving into his new role as co-head of Global Payment Rails and Payment VAS, which was announced last month.

PD Singh will expand his current responsibilities as head of Corporate Banking, India and be appointed as interim CEO of JPMorgan Chase Bank, India, effective November 1, subject to regulatory approval.

