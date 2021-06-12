MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 12, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Nazara Tech investor Krafton to launch $5 billion plus IPO

    Tencent-backed company Krafton, which has invested in NODWIN Gaming -- a subsidiary of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed gaming company Nazara Technologies, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) early next week in South Korea. Read this news piece here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi to virtually attend outreach sessions of G7 summit
    GST Council meeting on June 12 to discuss tax cut on COVID relief materials
    Tomorrow:
    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale beginning on June 13

    IMD issues heavy rain alert for Mumbai for June 13

  • Big story

    ED likely to file chargesheet against Mehul Choksi’s wife Priti

    The Enforcement Directorate may add Priti Choksi’s name in its supplementary chargesheet as they have found evidence pointing at her involvement in the multi-crore bank fraud case. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    US FDA rejects Ocugen's emergency use authorisation application for Covaxin

    Ocugen said the decision was based on a recommendation from the US FDA, which also requested more information and data for full approval. Read this in deatil here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Flipkart to conduct pilot to deliver vaccines by drone in Telangana

    Walmart-owned Flipkart said it has partnered with the Government of Telangana to lead a consortium that will develop and execute drone deliveries of medical supplies to remote areas. Read more.

  • Your Money

    India may classify Bitcoin as asset class: Report

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will oversee regulations for the cryptocurrency sector after Bitcoin gets classified as an asset class, according to reports. Read this news piece here.

  • Tailpiece

    Dating the 'old-fashioned way' is trending on Twitter but there's a plot twist

    A particular tweet by a user wishing to date the old fashioned way has now made the concept trend on Twitter. Read this piece here.

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

