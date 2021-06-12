Nazara Tech investor Krafton to launch $5 billion plus IPO
Tencent-backed company Krafton, which has invested in NODWIN Gaming -- a subsidiary of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed gaming company Nazara Technologies, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) early next week in South Korea. Read this news piece here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key events
Today: PM Modi to virtually attend outreach sessions of G7 summit GST Council meeting on June 12 to discuss tax cut on COVID relief materials Tomorrow: Flipkart Big Saving Days sale beginning on June 13
IMD issues heavy rain alert for Mumbai for June 13
ED likely to file chargesheet against Mehul Choksi’s wife Priti
The Enforcement Directorate may add Priti Choksi’s name in its supplementary chargesheet as they have found evidence pointing at her involvement in the multi-crore bank fraud case. Read more.
Coronavirus check
US FDA rejects Ocugen's emergency use authorisation application for Covaxin
Ocugen said the decision was based on a recommendation from the US FDA, which also requested more information and data for full approval. Read this in deatil here.
Tech Tattle
Flipkart to conduct pilot to deliver vaccines by drone in Telangana
Walmart-owned Flipkart said it has partnered with the Government of Telangana to lead a consortium that will develop and execute drone deliveries of medical supplies to remote areas. Read more.
Your Money
India may classify Bitcoin as asset class: Report
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will oversee regulations for the cryptocurrency sector after Bitcoin gets classified as an asset class, according to reports. Read this news piece here.
Tailpiece
Dating the 'old-fashioned way' is trending on Twitter but there's a plot twist
A particular tweet by a user wishing to date the old fashioned way has now made the concept trend on Twitter. Read this piece here.