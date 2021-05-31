The current set of curbs in Maharashtra have been extended for another 15 days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed on May 30. Norms to be partially relaxed in districts with positivity rate of 10 percent or less, and less than 40 percent occupancy of oxygen beds. Read more here.
Coronavirus check
Will supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June: SII tells govt
Serum Institute of India (SII) has informed the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of Covishield in June. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
Twitter hits pause on its verification program
The social media giant said that it received more requests than anticipated and that it would have to review the current requests before accepting new ones. Read more here.
Your Money
What does long-term mean any more for the Indian Investor?
Data across investments in funds over the last 40 years shows that an average investor holding in mutual funds is currently at 2.2 years. Read this news piece here.
Tailpiece
Rewiring generosity in Covid times
GiveIndia's Atul Satija on the transformation in how we give and how to sustain momentum in giving. Read this piece here.