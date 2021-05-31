MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 31, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Paytm board gives in-principle approval for IPO

    The eight-member board met on May 28, 2021, to give their approval for a $3 billion initial public offering, making it the biggest in India's history. Read this news piece here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Monsoon likely to hit Indian coast around May 31, says IMD
    Unlock process in Delhi to begin on May 31
    Tomorrow:
    Bank of Baroda's new cheque payment rule to be implemented from June 1

    Resident doctors' associations to hold nationwide protest

  • Big story

    Maharashtra lockdown extended till June 15

    The current set of curbs in Maharashtra have been extended for another 15 days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confirmed on May 30. Norms to be partially relaxed in districts with positivity rate of 10 percent or less, and less than 40 percent occupancy of oxygen beds. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Will supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June: SII tells govt

    Serum Institute of India (SII) has informed the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply nine to 10 crore doses of Covishield in June. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Twitter hits pause on its verification program

    The social media giant said that it received more requests than anticipated and that it would have to review the current requests before accepting new ones. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    What does long-term mean any more for the Indian Investor?

    Data across investments in funds over the last 40 years shows that an average investor holding in mutual funds is currently at 2.2 years. Read this news piece here.

  • Tailpiece

    Rewiring generosity in Covid times

    GiveIndia's Atul Satija on the transformation in how we give and how to sustain momentum in giving. Read this piece here.

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

