Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
Last Updated : August 07, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    RBI maintains status quo on rates, what's the road ahead?

    The RBI policy is largely along expected lines and its accommodative stance is reassuring as the growth is still at a nascent stage and COVID remains a threat, say analysts. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Malls, cinema halls, coaching classes reopen in Bihar from August 7
    Kozhikode plane crash completes a year
    Tomorrow:

    India to be removed from UK 'Red' travel list on August 8

  • Big story

    Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 6, announced that India's top sports award Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Read more on this here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Tamil Nadu extends lockdown until August 23

    According to the new guidelines, offering of prayers by public in all places of worship is banned on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Read more on this here.

  • Tech Tattle

    What is Windows 11 Insider Program and how does it work?

    Ahead of the official rollout, Microsoft is giving users the chance to experience its latest operating system with the Windows Insider Program. As an Insider, users will be part of a community that is privy to all the latest updates. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Gold prices drop by Rs 359 to Rs 47,64710 gm on strong rupee

    Gold prices dropped by Rs 359 to Rs 47,647 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market as the rupee strengthened for the fifth day, bullish economic data and negative overseas cues. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Review | Mani Ratnam’s 'Navarasa': Nine star-studded stories that range from sublime to lame

    Nine stories, each offering a taste of one of nine enduring emotions is such a great way to bring brilliant actors, directors and cinematographers and, yes, storytellers under an umbrella. Read the full review here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

