Last Updated : August 20, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    HDFC Bank raises $1 billion through AT1 bonds, pricing at 3.7%

    The bank said in a release that it was able to successfully price its $1 billion issuances of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes in the overseas markets on August 18, 202. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    No vaccination drive in Mumbai today due to vaccine shortage
    IndiGo to resume flights to UAE from August 20
    Tomorrow:
    Exhibition of foreign cartoons from August 21

    British Council’s Study UK Virtual Fair

  • Big Story

    Taliban vow to ban heroin, but can they survive without it?


    Heroin production has boomed in Afghanistan in recent years, helping fund the Taliban, and experts say they will struggle to wean themselves off the profitable trade despite their promise to do so. Read more on this here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Convalescent plasma did not stop COVID-19 progression in high-risk patients


    Convalescent plasma did not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of COVID-19 outpatients when administered within the first week of their symptoms, revealed the final results of a clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp working on 90-day time limit for disappearing messages


    WhatsApp rolled out disappearing messages for mobile platforms and the web late last year. The feature when enabled automatically deletes messages sent to individuals or groups within seven days. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Gold prices climb on safe-haven appeal amidst surging coronavirus cases


    Gold prices jumped on August 19 as investors seek refuge in the safe-haven asset amid rising Delta variant cases of coronavirus and FOMC’s meeting minutes hinting stimulus easing later in the year. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Wiki Loves Butterfly's Ananya Mondal wins Rich Media Award

    On World Photography Day (August 19), meet Ananya Mondal, the first-ever winner of the Wikimedian of the Year Rich Media Award. Read more on this here.

