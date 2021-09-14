MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 14, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Corporate Buzz

    Zee's largest shareholders call EGM

    Zee Entertainment's (ZEE's) largest shareholders, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, which together hold 17.88 percent of the total paid-up share capital of the company, have called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) seeking removal of Punit Goenka, Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien as Directors of the firm. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    iPhone 13 launch event on September 14
    Aam Aadmi Party to take out Tiranga Yatra in Ayodhya
    Tomorrow:
    Varsities, colleges to reopen in MP

    MG Astor likely to be unveiled

    Close

  • Big Story

    Tamil Nadu Assembly passes Bill to exempt state from NEET

    The Bill sparked a political row with Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami blaming the DMK government for the suicide of the NEET aspirant. Read more on this here.

  • Coronavirus check

    WHO congratulates India for administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs in just 13 days

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on September 13 congratulated India for successfully administering 75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses since the vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    iPhone 13 storage options leaked; iPhone 13 Pro Max may feature 1TB memory

    Ahead of the event, the iPhone 13 storage options have been tipped. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will bump up the entry-level storage on the non-Pro models. Reda more on this here.

  • Auto

    Mahindra offers heavy discounts on SUVs with up to Rs 2,60,000 on XUV500 variants

    The carmaker is offering massive discounts and benefits for customers looking to buy its Mahindra XUV500. On its XUV500 W11 variant the company is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 1,90,000 along with a corporate discount of up to Rs 13,514. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    The resurgence of Brand Shah Rukh Khan?

    In a new ad for streaming platform Disney+Hotstar, Shah Rukh Khan is seen hinting at a debut on the OTT platform. He takes a humorous approach to describe his FOMO (fear of missing out), of not being on the small screen. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.