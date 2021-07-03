MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 03, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    SEBI clears Zomato's IPO application

    Zomato, backed by China’s Ant Group, filed for the IPO in April and is said to be looking to raise up to $1.2 billion. Read this news piece in detail.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Microsoft PDF Manager worth Rs 2700 available free till June 3
    Donald Trump to hold 'Save America' rally
    Tomorrow:

    United States of America to celebrate its Independence Day

  • Big story

    Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigns amid row over bypoll


    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has resigned from his post, a report said on July 2, adding that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would elect a new legislature head on July 3. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Pregnant women in India now eligible for COVID vaccination


    The decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the Covid vaccination, the ministry said, adding these women can now register on CoWIN or walk-in to the nearest Covid vaccination centre to get themselves inoculated. Read more.

  • Auto

    Want to install a Public Charging Station for EVs? Here's all you need to know


    According to an official communique issued by the Ministry of Power, “the setting-up of Public Charging Stations in India shall be a de-licensed activity”. Read this news piece here.

  • Your Money

    Gold prices gain for 2nd straight day to touch Rs 47,587/10 gm


    Gold prices rose for the second consecutive day by Rs 324 to Rs 47,587 per 10 gram at the Mumbai retail market on declining Treasury yield, safe-haven due to worries over rising Delta variant and continuous fall in rupee. Read this in detail here.

  • Tailpiece

    How the greatest goal in Euro history came out of tiredness

    Marco Van Basten’s stunning volley in the 1988 final was a result of the striker being too weary to trap the ball and deal with lurking defenders. Read this piece here.

#MC essentials

