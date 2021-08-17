MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : August 17, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Devyani International shares close with 37% premium on listing day

    Devyani International shares close with 37% premium on listing day

    KFC and Pizza Hut operator Devyani International shares closed with an impressive 37 percent premium on listing day on August 16. It settled at Rs 123.35 on the BSE, and Rs 123.50 on the NSE. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17
    Google Pixel 5a with 4680mAh battery expected to launch
    Tomorrow:
    Tata’s next electric car Tigor EV unveil on August 18

    BSEH Haryana Board supplementary exam to begin

    Close

  • Big story

    Over 200 Indians stuck in Kabul, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urges MEA to arrange evacuation

    Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to immediately evacuate Indians including 200 Sikhs stuck in Afghanistan's Gurudwara amid the Taliban takeover. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    India's cumulative inoculation crosses 55 crore-mark

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 55 crore-mark on August 16, Union health ministry's data revealed. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple to launch iPhone 13 in September

    According to reports, iPhone 13 will launch on September 14. Apple is also expected to announce a bunch of new products later in 2020, including new AirPods, iPad mini 6, iPad 9 and the M1X MacBook Pro. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Why staying invested after reaching your money goals can be risky

    All market-linked instruments carry a certain degree of volatility and risks. Any unforeseen event can significantly erode your corpus. Read more on this here.

  • Tailpiece

    Navroz | What chefs eat at home and with their families on Parsi New Year

    For the occasion (August 16), we spoke to three Parsi chefs who went down memory lane and shared their experiences of the celebrations. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.