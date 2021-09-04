MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 04, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    India's forex reserves surge $16.663 billion to record high of $633.558 billion

    India's forex reserves surge $16.663 billion to record high of $633.558 billion

    In the reporting week ended August 27, 2021, the country’s SDR holdings rose by $17.866 billion to $19.407 billion, as per weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Afghan govt formation likely to be announced
    SBI's mobile app YONO to remain down on September 4
    Tomorrow:

    All teachers in Bihar to get COVID jabs by September 5

    Close

  • Big Story

    Legend at 19: Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Paralympic medals

    The 19-year-old Avani Lekhara, competing in her debut Games, qualified second for the event with a score of 1176, including 51 inner 10s. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    SII puts Indian demand for COVID-19 vaccine above exports

    Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, is focusing on meeting Indian requirements before turning its sights to overseas markets for its Covid-19 vaccine, people familiar with the company’s plan said. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Twitter's Super Follow system may run into a problem with Apple's App Store

    The problem is the way Twitter has monetised this offering on Apple's App Store will make it run into an unavoidable problem very soon. Read more here.

  • Auto

    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 review: A surprise ride, ideal for college students

    A case in point is the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 (NS for ‘Naked Sport’), a bike that is a commuter on paper but a fun, sporty little machine at heart. Read the full review here.

  • Tailpiece

    The good, the bladder, the ugly: With Tsitsipas, it’s not just about the toilet breaks

    Tennis authorities are to blame for the vagueness of the bathroom rule. But Tsitsipas has exploited it a few times too many, and his gamesmanship also extends to other types of misbehaviour. Read more.

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

