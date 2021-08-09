MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : August 09, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

    10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

    As per Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking, the broader market may underperform in near future. Investors should focus on index majors and other heavyweights and maintain extra caution while selecting stocks from the mid and small-cap space. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi to release next instalment of PM-Kisan scheme
    Delhi schools to reopen partially for Classes 10 and 12
    Tomorrow:
    IMD sounds alert for heavy rains from August 10 in Kerala

    PM Narendra Modi to launch Ujjwala Yojana 2.0

    Close

  • Big story

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially concludes, India on cloud nine with 7 medals

    The country got its first medal in track-and-field which also happened to be the first gold in 13 years, the first medal in hockey in 41 years, the first silver in weightlifting and the first boxing medal in nine years. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Study on mixing and matching Covaxin, Covishield shows better result: ICMR

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on August 8, said that the study on mixing and matching of COVID vaccines, namely Covaxin and Covishield, showed better results. Read more on this here.

  • Tech Tattle

    An interview with three YouTube India creators and their thoughts on the platform

    As the second most populous country in the world, the Indian gaming market is on track to grow 113 percent with expected revenues of $3.91 billion by 2025. Read more on this here.

  • Sports

    Lionel Messi breaks down in tears at FC Barcelona press conference farewell

    Lionel Messi fought back tears Sunday as he began a press conference at which he confirmed he is leaving Barcelona, where he has played his entire career. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Sidharth Malhotra: 'I felt this could very well be my family'

    ‘Shershaah’, a biopic on army officer Captain Vikram Batra, will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Batra, hero of the 1999 Kargil War, who led a hugely difficult operation in the mountains. Read the full interview here.

