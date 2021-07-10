Punjab lifts curfew, allows public gathering of up to 200 people
Since the COVID-19 positivity rate of Punjab has dropped to 0.4 percent, the state government has also decided to reopen bars, gymnasiums, cinema halls, restaurants, and spas, with staff and visitors having taken at least one dose each of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more.
Tech Tattle
This Google Maps feature will help you avoid crowds in popular tourist destinations
Popular Times is a feature on Google Maps that allows users to check the crowd in a popular location at any given time. Read this news piece here.
Your Money
Economy recovering due to targeted fiscal relief, rapid vaccination, says FinMin
The Finance Ministry on Friday said the economy has started showing signs of revival from the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on the back of targeted fiscal relief, monetary policy and a rapid vaccination drive. Read more here.
Tailpiece
Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi reunite for Zee5 web series
Legendary Indian tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are all set to reunite for a new web series to be released on Zee5. The web show titled Break Point will narrate interesting stories and share anecdotes from the duo's journey to stardom. Read more.