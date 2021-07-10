MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 10, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Senior executives exit Paytm ahead of IPO

    IPO-bound payments firm Paytm has seen two high profile exits just before the company filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Read this news piece in detail here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Amit Shah to be on three-day Gujarat visit from July 10
    SpiceJet to launch 42 new flights from today
    Tomorrow:
    Billionaire Richard Branson aims to make space trip on July 11

    Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka

  • Big story

    Zika virus threat looms in Kerala, 14 cases confirmed


    Already battling a prolonged wave of COVID-19, Kerala is now facing the threat of another virus: Zika. The state government has confirmed at least 14 cases of the disease caused by the mosquito-borne virus. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Punjab lifts curfew, allows public gathering of up to 200 people


    Since the COVID-19 positivity rate of Punjab has dropped to 0.4 percent, the state government has also decided to reopen bars, gymnasiums, cinema halls, restaurants, and spas, with staff and visitors having taken at least one dose each of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    This Google Maps feature will help you avoid crowds in popular tourist destinations


    Popular Times is a feature on Google Maps that allows users to check the crowd in a popular location at any given time. Read this news piece here.

  • Your Money

    Economy recovering due to targeted fiscal relief, rapid vaccination, says FinMin


    The Finance Ministry on Friday said the economy has started showing signs of revival from the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on the back of targeted fiscal relief, monetary policy and a rapid vaccination drive. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi reunite for Zee5 web series

    Legendary Indian tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are all set to reunite for a new web series to be released on Zee5. The web show titled Break Point will narrate interesting stories and share anecdotes from the duo's journey to stardom. Read more.

