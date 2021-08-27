MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : August 27, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities feels the ongoing consolidation/range-bound action could continue for the next 1-2 sessions. Read this news piece in detail here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Delhi is likely to enter another "break monsoon" phase on August 27
    Ganesan to be sworn in as Manipur Governor
    Tomorrow:
    Indian Railways to start New Jalpaiguri-Alipurdar special services from August 28

    PM Modi to dedicate renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex

  • Big Story

    Two blasts outside Kabul airport amid evacuations; at least 13 killed


    According to a Taliban official, at least 13 people, including children, were killed in what is suspected to be a suicide attack. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Covishield 84-day dose gap being reconsidered again, says govt


    The current gap between two doses of the vaccine has been set at 12-16 weeks for all adults. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro launched with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4


    The Mi NoteBook Pro features a starting price of Rs 56,999 in India, while the Mi NoteBook Ultra will set you back Rs 59,999. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Gold prices slip for second day to Rs 47,350 per 10 gm on firm rupee


    The gold-silver ratio stands at 74.88 to 1, which means 74.88 ounces of silver are required to buy an ounce of gold. Read more on this here.

  • Tailpiece

    How to do many things at once and not burn out

    The single most important idea is what I like to call layering. This is not a new concept. The idea of habit stacking has been around for a few decades now. Read the full article here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.