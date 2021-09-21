MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 21, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    These underdog cryptocurrencies surged upto 450% in last 24 hours

    Underdog token Aqua Pig, listed on CoinmarketCap, was priced at $0.00000000001 and has surged over 452 percent in the last 24 hours. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Uttarakhand schools reopen for classes 1 to 5
    Xi Jinping to address UNGA; to deliver important remarks
    Tomorrow:
    Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry to go on a day-long strike

    Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 120Hz display likely to launch

    Close

  • Big story

    BCCI hikes match fee for domestic cricketers, 50% extra as compensation for COVID-19 impact

    The per-match fee for under-19 players has been raised to Rs 20,000 whereas under-23 players would now be paid Rs 25,000, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Pfizer jab safe for children aged 5-11: Clinical trial results

    Pfizer and BioNTech, on September 20, said trial results had shown their coronavirus vaccine was safe and produced a robust immune response in children aged five to 11, adding that they would seek regulatory approval shortly. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    OnePlus and Oppo smartphones to run on unified OS

    OnePlus and Oppo are announcing the introduction of a new unified operating system for their phones which will debut on the OnePlus 10 series. Read more.

  • Your Money

    DHFL lenders to get payment from Piramal this week

    Creditors of Dewan Housing Corporation Ltd (DHFL) are all set to receive money, as early as this week, from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited, a unit of Piramal Enterprises. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    World's most honest cities: Lose your wallet to find out!

    As a part of a social experiment, Reader’s Digest magazine came up with a list of the world’s “most honest" cities. Called the 'Lost Wallet' experiment, it involved dropping a purse with a cell phone number, a family photo and money equivalent to $50 or Rs 4,000. Read more.

