Last Updated : September 08, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    SEBI introduces T+1 settlement cycle for stocks on optional basis

    A stock exchange can choose to offer a T+1 settlement cycle on any of the scrips to all stakeholders -- including the public at large -- after giving advance notice of at least one month regarding the change in the settlement cycle. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Cabinet may approve PLI scheme for MMF, technical textiles
    Oppo Enco Buds to launch in India
    Tomorrow:
    13th BRICS summit to take place on September 9

    NIRF India ranking 2021 to be released

  • Big Story

    Mullah Hasan Akhund leader of interim Afghan government, announces Taliban


    The Taliban on September 7 announced UN-sanctioned group veteran Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as the prime minister of their interim government in Afghanistan. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Indian Railways plans to resume scheduled trains as COVID threat ebbs


    Scheduled passenger trains will first be resumed in states where demand is the highest, including Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, a railways official said. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    iPhone 13 launch date: 'California Streaming' Apple Event confirmed for September 14


    Apart from iPhone 13, other top products which the company is expected to launch include new Apple Watch and Airpod models. Read more on this here.

  • Auto

    Ola Electric opens purchase of S1 scooters on eve of World EV Day


    For Ola S1 Pro, which is the advanced version of the electric scooter, the EMIs will begin from Rs 3,199, Ola Electric said, adding that the deliveries will start from October 2021. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Emmy nominee Michael K Williams of 'The Wire' and 'Lovecraft Country' is no more

    In real life Michael Williams lived by principles too, but had to struggle because he was openly gay. Read the obituary in detail here.

