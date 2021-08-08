MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : August 08, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Divis Laboratories reports 13% jump in net profit at Rs 557 crore in Q1

    Drugmaker Divis Laboratories, on August 7, posted a 13 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 557 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    India to be removed from UK 'Red' travel list on August 8.
    MeT issues yellow warning for six districts in Himachal.
    Tomorrow:
    Sovereign gold bonds will be available for subscription from August 9.

    All weekly markets in Delhi to reopen.

    Close

  • Big story

    Neeraj Chopra wins a historic gold medal for India in men's javelin

    Neeraj Chopra has become India's first Olympic medalist from athletics in the finals of the men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra has also joined Abhinav Bindra as India's only second Indian athlete to win a gold medal in an individual event. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets approval for EU in India

    Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now, India has five EUA vaccines, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Read more on this here.

  • Sports

    Messi to hold news conference on after shock Barcelona exit

    Barcelona said Messi would leave the club despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Shubham Agarwal details 3 options strategies to choose from when market is near top

    These are a few basic measures to long the market regardless of what height it is on with peace of mind. Read this news piece in detail here.

  • Tailpiece

    Healing Space | How to exit the rage cycle

    Every week, it is a new trigger, something to send us spinning into outrage, anger, anguish, despair. Escape is possible, though, through compassion for oneself and others. Read more.

