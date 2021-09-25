MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : September 25, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Corporate Buzz

    What is the Yes Bank and Dish TV case about?

    Yes Bank, which holds 25.63 percent in Dish TV, seeks to appoint new independent directors and the removal of MD & Director Jawahar Lal Goel. Read more on this here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in New York
    Flipkart set to launch new MarQ M3 budget smartphone in India
    Tomorrow:
    IAF to hold air show over Srinagar's Dal Lake

    The Leh Ladakh tour by IRCTC will start on September 26

    Close

  • Big story

    Sensex scales 60,000, investors richer by Rs 65 lakh crore in 8 months; Time to review portfolios?

    The stock market continues to climb to new milestones and many are bullish about the performance in the next few years, but experts said valuations are high and investors should consider rebalancing their portfolios. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Italy recognises India's Covishield following Mansukh Mandaviya-Roberto Speranza meeting

    The Embassy also informed that Indian vaccine cardholders are now eligible for a Green Pass to travel to Italy. Until now, Italy had only recognised these Covid-19 vaccines--Comirnaty – Pfizer; Moderna; Vaxzervria – AstraZeneca, and Janssen – Johnson & Johnson for travel. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Flipkart set to launch new MarQ M3 budget smartphone in India: All you need to know

    Flipkart has already listed the device on its website, confirming several details about the handset’s design and specifications. The MarQ M3 will be the first smartphone under the Flipkart-owned brand. Read more.

  • Sports

    Captaincy conundrum: Testing times ahead for Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli may have relinquished India and IPL captaincy in the shortest format of the game but he is going to face many challenges inside and outside the dressing room to retain his ODI and Test captaincy. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Review | 'Palm Springs' is refreshing for its irreverence and brightness

    Director Max Barbakow said the script “evolved from an absurdly comic, existentialist, mumblecore death bender movie into the love story you see now”. Read the full review here.

