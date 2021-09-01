MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 01, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    India's economy grew 20.1 percent in April-June quarter; manufacturing sector the bright spot

    The GDP print of 20.1 percent is at par with consensus estimates. As per a poll of 41 economists by news agency Reuters, India’s GDP was expected to rise 20 percent in April-June. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu to reopen
    Supreme Court to begin physical hearing
    Tomorrow:
    Fast & Furious 9 India release date

    GATE 2022 registration starts

    Close

  • Big Story

    US completes Afghanistan withdrawal, ending 20-year war; here's a timeline of key events

    As the last American soldier leaves Afghanistan, the world watches the Taliban-ruled chaotic country with dread and trepidation. A recap of America's longest war. Read in detail here.

  • Coronavirus check

    India hits another milestone, administers over 1.09 crore doses in a single day

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce that over 1.09 crore vaccine doses were administered on August 31. Read more on this here.

  • Tech Tattle

    #AppleToo publishes first stories on Apple's toxic work culture, discrimination

    Formed by current and former employees at Apple, the #AppleToo movement has been organised to bring to light, toxic workplace behaviour at Apple. Read more.

  • Sports

    Tokyo Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu wins silver in high jump

    High-jumpers Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver while Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal in T63 final at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Read more on this here.

  • Tailpiece

    This Indian company announces ‘Netflix and chill’ holiday for staff to watch Money Heist

    A Jaipur-based firm called Verve Logic has announced a ‘Netflix and Chill’ holiday for all its employees on September 3 to watch the fifth season of Money Heist that will release on Netflix on the same day. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.