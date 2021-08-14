MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : August 14, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Analytics firm Tracxn files IPO papers; Sequoia Capital and Accel India to exit

    Analytics firm Tracxn files IPO papers; Sequoia Capital and Accel India to exit

    The move will ultimately pave the way for investors including Accel India, SCI Investments, and Sachin and Binny Bansal to exit the company. Read more on this here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Mahindra XUV700 to be launched in India
    Post-COVID clinics to be opened from August 14
    Tomorrow:
    India celebrates its 75th Independence Day

    Simple One electric scooter pre-bookings to begin

    Close

  • Big story

    Aviation Ministry hikes domestic flight capacity to 72.5 percent from 65 percent

    Domestic passenger traffic grew around 43 percent during the first 12 days of August 2021, compared to the first 12 days of July 2021. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Mixing of Covishield and Covaxin is 'wrong', warns SII's Cyrus Poonawalla

    The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), on August 11, accepted a proposal that a research be conducted to analyse mixing a dose each of the two vaccines against COVID-19, Covaxin and Covishield. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    iQOO 8 Pro to feature 120W Wired, 50W Wireless charging support

    Both the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro will feature 120W Ultra-Fast Flash charging. iQOO revealed the charging technology back in July, showing a 120W charger powering an unnamed device with a 4,000 mAh battery. Read more.

  • Your Money

    RBI cancels licence of Karnala Nagari Sahakari Bank

    As per the data submitted by the bank, 95 percent of the depositors will receive full amounts of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the RBI said. Read more on this here.

  • Tailpiece

    Britney Spears’ father to step aside in conservatorship battle

    Britney Spears has called the conservatorship abusive and said she was afraid of her father, James P. Spears, vowing not to perform as long as he remained in charge. Read more.

