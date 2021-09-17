MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 17, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bad bank plan a welcome step, say market experts

    "This is a welcome decision for banks as this would help in losing off its baggage unwanted assets and can function more efficiently," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research. Read more on this here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at the key events


    Today:
    PM Narendra Modi to virtually lead Indian delegation at SCO Summit
    Nagaland govt announces unlock-6 from September 17 to 30
    Tomorrow:
    A fresh cyclonic circulation likely to develop over Bay of Bengal

    IRCTC to launch India's first luxury cruise liner

  • Big story

    Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after T20 World Cup


    Addressing his workload after playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, Kohli said that he needs to give himself space to be "fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket." Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine launch in India may get delayed


    The launch of Sputnik Light single-dose vaccine by Dr Reddy's in India may take some more time as the company will have to conduct Phase-3 immune-bridging clinical trials on the Indian population. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    iPhone 13 sale offer: Here's how to get up to Rs 6,000 off on the latest Apple smartphone


    Ahead of the big launch, Indian retailers have already starting promoting offers on the new phones that can net you up to Rs 6,000 in cashback. Read more on this here.

  • Your Money

    5 private banks that offer up to 6.75% on savings accounts


    Small private banks offer higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to attract new retail customers. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Mumbai Indians' new slogan ‘Aplya Family Cha’ is packed with local flavour

    On September 15, Mumbai Indians launched a promo with the slogan ‘Aplya Family Cha’ (From Our Family). Over time, franchises and the tournament itself have used local flavour to connect with fans. Read more.

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

