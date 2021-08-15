MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
Last Updated : August 15, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Vodafone-Idea reports Rs 7,319.1 crore loss in Q1 of FY 2021-22

    Vodafone-Idea reports Rs 7,319.1 crore loss in Q1 of FY 2021-22

    It also reported its total debt -- including interest accrued, excluding due and AGR liability -- standing at Rs 1.91 lakh crore. Read more on this here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Independence Day 2021 celebrations
    For fully vaccinated Mumbai local trains to resume
    Tomorrow:
    Negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination to be mandatory for entering Punjab

    Govt allows 60 flights to operate between India and UK per week

  • Big story

    Bombay High Court stays provisions of IT Rules 2021


    Bombay High Court stays implementation of Rules 9(1) and 9(3) of the new Information Technology Rules, 2021 for digital media which pertain to adherence to Code of Ethics. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    J&J doses may not come before November, Zydus Cadila expected next


    The government is expecting first doses of the single-shot vaccine of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to arrive in November or December, a top government source said. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook messenger to add end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls


    Facebook has announced that it will begin adding end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls. The social media giant has also announced new controls for disappearing messages. Read more.

  • Sports

    Hockey as a property can skyrocket, but we need to win regularly: Viren Rasquinha


    As the CEO of OGQ (Olympic Gold Quest), a non-profit started by Prakash Padukone and Geet Sethi in 2001, Rasquinha was involved in the preparation of some of the Indian athletes before they left for Tokyo. Read his full interview here.

  • Tailpiece

    Healing Space | When you hate the other, you really hate yourself

    One of the sources of rage directed outwards is rage directed inwards. Projection allows us to see our undesirable emotions in others and blame it on them. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

