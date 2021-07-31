MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for the exciting discussion with Danone on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : July 31, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    No competition for KFC in India, says IPO-bound Devyani International

    No competition for KFC in India, says IPO-bound Devyani International

    IPO-bound Devyani International, the biggest franchisee of Yum! Brands in India sees no competition for KFC in the country, given its unique chicken offering, the company’s Chairman Ravi Kant Jaipuria said. Read more on this here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    West Bengal allows cinema halls to reopen at 50% capacity
    Kerala to impose complete lockdown on weekend
    Tomorrow:
    Uttarakhand to reopen schools for classes 6-12

    Saudi Arabia to open for tourist visa holders

  • Big story

    CBSE Class 12 result declared, 99.37% pass


    Girls have outshined boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage of girls is 99.67 percent while that of the boys it is 99.13 percent. Read more on this here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Over 3.8 lakh people without photo ID documents vaccinated through Co-WIN


    As many as 3.83 lakh people without any photo ID documents have been vaccinated through Co-WIN till July 26, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    A look at Microsoft Teams' new features, updates


    Microsoft recently announced new innovations in Microsoft Teams and Teams Rooms to help users connect and engage, regardless of where they work from. Read this here.

  • Your Money

    SEBI allows instant access facility in overnight schemes of mutual funds


    SEBI also announced that, from December 1, 2021, unclaimed redemption and dividend amounts would be permitted for investment in a separate plan of only overnight scheme. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    'The Last Mercenary': Review

    The action stars of the 1980s like Sly Stallone have re-invented themselves in age-appropriate roles. But this one does not sit well on Van Damme at all. Read more.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.