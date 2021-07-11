MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 11, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    5 battery stocks jump 80-650% in a year, but not all of them look strong

    Five stocks from the sector rose 80-650% in the last one year. Some like High Energy Batteries (India), Eveready Industries India, and HBL Power Systems have gained over 200 percent. Read more here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Billionaire Richard Branson aims to make space trip on July 11
    Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn-in as Governor of Karnataka
    Tomorrow:
    Gold Bond Scheme IV subscription opens on July 12

    Sony PS5 pre-orders in India to go live

  • Big story

    Nirmala Sitharaman offers CoWin platform to other nations for free


    Participating on the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, Sitharaman shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets. Read more here.

  • Coronavirus check

    Decision to grant EUL to Covaxin likely in 4-6 weeks: WHO


    Speaking at a webinar organised by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Friday, Soumya Swaminathan said the WHO is reviewing Covaxin as its manufacturer Bharat Biotech is now uploading its entire data on the health body’s portal. Read this news piece in detail here.

  • Auto

    2021 BMW 5 Series Review: Sweet spot between sportiness and luxury


    The refreshed 5 Series is more expensive than the older car, but if you have that kind of money, you will appreciate the finer aspects of motoring that it brings to the table. Read the full review here.

  • Your Money

    Dollar eases as risk appetite makes cautious return


    The slight dip in the greenback was likely profit-taking ahead of some key US data next week, including retail sales and inflation numbers for June, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    Young designers connect with old traditions, crafts for the 2021 Piaget Design Competition

    It was in AlUla, a Saudi Arabian city that once sat at the crossroads of The Silk Road and The Incense Route, that Geneva-headquartered Piaget decided to hold its 2021 Piaget Design Competition. Read more.

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

