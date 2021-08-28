MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : August 28, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    LIC IPO | Govt selects 10 banks to manage share sale

    LIC IPO | Govt selects 10 banks to manage share sale

    The government expects to raise Rs 80,000 crore-90,000 crore ($11-12.2 billion) from its stake sale in Life Insurance Corp (LIC) as a part of its plans to raise Rs 1.75 lakh crore from a privatisation programme. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    TDP to organise protests on petrol, diesel, gas hike
    IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts in Kerala
    Tomorrow:
    Airtel board to meet to consider fundraising options

    BPSC auditor exams

    Close

  • Big Story

    550 people successfully evacuated from Afghanistan, 260 were Indians: MEA spokesperson

    Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on August 27 that India had successfully evacuated over 550 people from Afghanistan by six separate flights. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    India achieves milestone of over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on August 27

    With this, not only did India achieve a landmark of the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day but also achieved its highest ever weekly vaccination figure of nearly 4.5 Crore doses from August 21 to 27. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Movies, music, sports are carving their space in India’s growing NFT market

    NFTs are permanent digital certificates of ownership that are secured and encrypted using blockchain-enabled technology. Read more on this here.

  • Sports

    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

    Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Manchester United, the top English football club said in a statement issued on August 27. According to United, it has reached an agreement with Juventus - the club team for which Ronaldo is currently playing - for his transfer. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    'The Empire' has scale on its side, but suffers from too much histrionics

    The web series based on Alex Rutherford’s Mughal history trilogy is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Read the full review here.

