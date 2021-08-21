MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : August 21, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    SEBI holds Adani Wilmar IPO

    SEBI has "kept in abeyance" the 4,500-crore initial public offering of the agro-commodity company due to an investigation against Adani Enterprises, which is under the lens for foreign portfolio investments. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Asteroid speeding at 94,000 kmph to approach Earth
    Orange alert issued for moderate rain in Delhi
    Tomorrow:
    Taj Mahal reopens for night viewing

    Gujarat govt suspends COVID-19 vaccination

  • Big Story

    Government focuses on ramping up trade with BRICS nations, barring China

    The government is keen to raise the level of trade with BRICS nations other than China, which already accounts for 75 percent of India’s trade with the group. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    DCGI approves Cadila Healthcare's ZyCoV-D COVID vaccine for all above 12 years of age

    The vaccine has to be administered in three doses – the first dose, and the other doses after 28 and 56 days. Read more on this here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Call of Duty: Vanguard with WWII backdrop to release on November 5

    As is the norm with every release in the franchise, the game will launch with multiple modes. Campaign, Online Multiplayer and Zombies Co-op are the mainstays. Activision has also confirmed a new Warzone experience for the title. Read more.

  • Auto

    Volkswagen Taigun review: The most fun-to-drive SUV in its segment

    The Taigun is an extremely important car for Volkswagen, and given that it’s being flung into the heat of the hugely competitive mid-size SUV segment, it has its task very clearly cut out for it. Read the full review here.

  • Tailpiece

    Sandra Oh takes 'Killing Eve' break with dramedy 'The Chair'

    'The Chair' is a six-part series from actor-turned-showrunner Amanda Peet that attempts to show family relationships in a realistic and complex way. Read more.

