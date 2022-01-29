MARKET NEWS

    MC Election Update Today January 29: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
    Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

    Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress president, has filed his nomination from Amritsar East constituency for the upcoming polls.

    Images shared by news agency ANI show Sidhu submitting his nomination papers along with his supporters at the election commission office.

    AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to file nomination today

    AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann to file nomination from Dhuri Assembly Constituency today.

    PM Modi will address the first virtual rally for UP on January 31

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his virtual rallies for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with his first address on January 31.

    SP-RLD to hold joint pressers

    SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will hold joint-pressers in Ghaziabad and Hapur at 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm respectively, reported Republic.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #India #MC Election #Politics #Punjab
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 12:23 pm
