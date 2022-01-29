MC Election Update Today January 29: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

(Representative image)

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress president, has filed his nomination from Amritsar East constituency for the upcoming polls.



Punjab Congress chief and party's candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination for the #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/AdzR4McxGM

— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Images shared by news agency ANI show Sidhu submitting his nomination papers along with his supporters at the election commission office.

AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to file nomination today

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann to file nomination from Dhuri Assembly Constituency today.

PM Modi will address the first virtual rally for UP on January 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his virtual rallies for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with his first address on January 31.

SP-RLD to hold joint pressers

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will hold joint-pressers in Ghaziabad and Hapur at 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm respectively, reported Republic.