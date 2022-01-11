MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

MC Election Update Today January 11: Political parties go digital for UP polls

In view of the assembly polls in February, a complaint cell has been set up at the police commissionerate's election office in Surajpur, Greater Noida.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
Representative image. (Source: Shutterstock)

As EC bans rallies, political parties take to digital mode for UP polls

With the Election Commission (EC) imposing restrictions on poll rallies till January 15 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, political parties in Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for virtual campaigning. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) already has a good presence on social media platforms, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and others are putting in efforts to strengthen their digital army and chalking out strategies to boost their support base.

Goa minister Michael Lobo, another MLA quit BJP ahead of polls

Goa minister Michael Lobo and BJP MLA Pravin Zantye resigned from the party as well as the Legislative Assembly on January 10, ahead of the state polls scheduled in February. The Goa BJP unit later said such moves would not affect the party’s prospects in the state Assembly elections, to be held on February 14.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said “a few defections" cannot deter the agenda of good governance and expressed confidence that people of Goa will vote his party to power for another term.

UP polls: Noida police starts phone number for complaint from citizens

Residents across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar district can report election-related complaints through email or Whatsapp or a phone call on a dedicated number of the police, officials said on January 10.

In view of the assembly polls next month, a complaint cell has been set up at the police commissionerate's election office in Surajpur, Greater Noida, a police spokesperson said.

Residents can use the email id mailto:compgbnpol@gmail.com to report any election-related complaint or simply call or Whatsapp on mobile number 8595902518, the spokesperson said.

Elections right time to defeat hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 10 said the upcoming assembly elections are a right time to defeat hatred. Assembly elections in five states including in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7. The counting shall take place on March 10, the Election Commission has announced.

(With agency inputs)
Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #Current Affairs #India #MC Election #Politics
first published: Jan 11, 2022 10:06 am

