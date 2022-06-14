MC Drives: Volvo XC40 Recharge

The soon-to-be-launched Volvo XC40 Recharge falls squarely under the mid-size luxury EV bracket that’s seen some interesting developments in the last few weeks. First BMW India launched the i4 electric sedan at Rs 69.90 lakh, even taking away the “longest-range EV in India” distinction from XC40 Recharge. Around the same time Kia Motors launched its first EV in India, the EV6, which despite being brought-in as a CBU and priced at Rs 59.95 lakh, was sold out within days.

Having picked-up on this, Volvo has now announced local assembly of the XC40 Recharge, something that’ll likely bring the prices considerably below the Rs 75 lakh mark, which the CBU XC40 Recharge’s price is expected to hover around. With a launch due in July, the Recharge could occupy a far more coveted spot as the first locally-assembled luxury EV in the country. But what does it offer in terms of power, efficiency and luxury?

Brass Tacks

Even in petrol guise, the XC40 has been an award-winning piece of design. It’s ideally proportioned, with short overhangs, a tall, muscular stance and clean lines echoing trademark Scandinavian minimalism. Thankfully, Volvo has decided to not fix what isn’t broken and save for an opaque, body-coloured grille, bespoke alloys and a fresh set of colours, the XC40 Recharge looks pretty much the same as its ICE-powered counterpart. A smart move given that the XC40’s design seems pretty future-proof. The only thing that’s changed in terms of dimensions is that the Recharge has slightly lower ground clearance (175mm) and has a bit less boot space, all owing to that massive battery. The marginally larger bumpers give it a bit more road presence – something that always goes down well with Indian customers.

Its power levels are in-keeping with those of its ilk, and as such the XC40 Recharge gets a 78 kWh battery, with two electric motors on either axle giving it all-wheel-drive capabilities and a combined power output of 408hp (204hp + 204hp). Torque levels are at a whopping 660Nm, outshining the more performance-oriented BMW i4 by a good 230Nm. A 418km (as per WLTP test cycle) range remains to be tested, but even with a sub-330km range, the XC40 Recharge seems to be backed by some serious performance and efficiency credentials.

Step inside and you realise that the Swedes are really sticking with the minimalism theme. My hand automatically reaches for the starter button but only a dummy one is to be found. All you have to do to get the Recharge going is to slot its petite transmission lever into “D” and you’re good to go. The central console is almost completely devoid of buttons, with the large, vertically mounted touchscreen your portal to access all of the car’s multimedia, air-con and seating functions. It’s ergonomic and practical, if a little crude in some respects. For example there’s no cover to slide over the storage spaces, just a flap to hold the phone in its wireless charging tray.

Performance and driving dynamics

And boy does the phone need to be held in place. The XC40 Recharge is dizzyingly quick at ditching its genteel mannerisms, the second you place your foot on the throttle. There are no driving modes to be found – the Recharge operates between binaries of stupendously quick and cruising pace depending on your throttle input. Sure, there’s a “single-pedal driving” button that can be turned on using the centrally-mounted 12.3-inch touchscreen, and that allows for greater regenerative braking. But there are no paddles to modulate the levels of regen braking, which are found on other luxury SUVs. That said, the Recharge is so sorted and fuss free in its performance that you honestly don’t feel the need for greater electronic intervention, although the use of paddle shifters for increasing or reducing regenerative braking, does make for a smoother driving experience than having to jab your fingers at a screen. After having pulled-up the right menu to turn-on the single-pedal driving option. There’s also an option to make the steering feel heavier, for sportier driving, and an “off-road” mode.

Where the XC40 Recharge shines is the way in which it manages its weight. You never feel the sheer momentum of the battery wallowing around upon hard braking. The car doesn’t pitch forward as other softly sprung EVs tend to, and while this may be down to a stiffer suspension setting, the car feels very supple and comfortable, even on undulated roads. And it does so feeling perfectly planted even as you enter corners. In terms of performance, the Recharge doesn’t leave you wanting at all.

What feels a tad unusual, once again, is the absence of any start/stop button as you exit the vehicle. It detects your presence or absence via a sensor in the driver’s seat. Slot it in “P” and exit the vehicle to turn off power. Sit back in and slot it into D, to turn it back on.

Multimedia Functions

While wireless Android Auto takes syncing the car’s system to your phone’s, Apple CarPlay is wholly absent. In the brief time I had with the vehicle, this didn’t seem to be an issue thanks to an on-board SIM card providing data functionality (the OS is Google’s own). You can access Google maps with or without your phone, with the map visible on the digital gauge cluster as well. Volvo also uses the on-board map to assess how much charge will remain upon arriving at your destination, which is quite convenient. The addition of a few interface layers makes you work in order to access other key functions of the car (such as driving options etc) but the Harmon Kardon speakers, visibility levels and greenhouse size make this a fairly pleasant space to be in, if not the best in the segment.

Charging

Volvo claims that a standard 50Kw DC charger should juice it up to 100% in 2.5 hours. Although it does get 150kW fast charging capabilities, you aren’t likely to come across those anytime soon. Until the Recharge is launched we won’t know if Volvo plans to throw in any complimentary AC wall box units, but standard AC charging shouldn’t exceed the standard 8.5 hour time.

Verdict

With assembly scheduled to take place at the brand’s Hoskate plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka, the XC40 Recharge will now join ranks with the XC90, XC60, S90 and XC40 as a locally-assembled product. The India-spec version is likely to differ from the CBU in some respects, including a sharper, mildly updated design. The XC40 Recharge already possesses the power levels of much more expensive options. And while its dimensions might be smaller than large, luxury SUVs like the Audi e-Tron 55, a price point hovering around the Rs 45-55 lakh mark, could really swing things further in its favour.