MC Business Quiz November 29, 2022: The C in NYSE, a financial app for women and the iconic brand Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta started
Flex your brain's muscles with our regular dose of the MC Business Quiz. In this edition, a zippy name for a brand, the origins of some very commonly used words in business and economics, and more
November 29, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
(Illustration by Suneesh K.)
Ravi Handa is an edtech entrepreneur who sold his startup to Unacademy. In the past, he was the first employee at Mindtickle and authored a quiz book - Biz World.