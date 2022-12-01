English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MC Business Quiz December 1, 2022: A $60 billion deal, Battrixx lithium-ion batteries, and Dost light commercial vehicles

    Flex your brain's muscles with our regular dose of the MC Business Quiz. In this edition, China's $60 billion deal for LNG, an acquisition by Skill-Lync, and a dog named Nipper.

    Ravi Handa
    December 01, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Ravi Handa is an edtech entrepreneur who sold his startup to Unacademy. In the past, he was the first employee at Mindtickle and authored a quiz book - Biz World.
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Business Quiz
    first published: Dec 1, 2022 02:39 pm