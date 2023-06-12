MC Analysis | Majority of RBI penalties on co-op banks in 2023 due to SAF, IRAC violations

Cooperative banks

Penalties imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a significant number of cases involving cooperative banks so far this year were due to three sets of violations. Specifically, these violations are related to the Supervisory Action Framework (SAF), Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC), and thirdly, the failure to transfer balances of certain accounts to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, a Moneycontrol analysis has found.

The RBI has penalised 23 co-operative banks for the above violations.

SAF guidelines have some thresholds for asset quality, profitability, and capital adequacy. Similarly, IRAC also has norms governing transparency and asset categorisation.

Out of the 66 co-operative banks penalised by the RBI so far in 2023, nine have been pulled up for violating SAF norms, 8 for not transferring balances to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, and 6 for breaching IRAC norms, data compiled from the RBI’s website show.

Those banks that have been penalised under SAF have violated regulations such as failure to reduce their single and group borrower exposure limit; making donations against operational instructions; offering higher interest rates than the State Bank of India on deposits for various durations; and sanctioning fresh gold loans to borrowers ignoring operational instructions.

Further, those banks that violated IRAC norms were found to have not classified certain loan accounts as non-performing assets.

"Governance structures in many of the cooperative banks need to be strengthened. The importance of cooperative banks lies in the grassroot connect these bodies have," said Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director, CARE Ratings.

He added that a strong institutional structure of cooperative banks will enable the financial inclusion agenda and ensure better success.

Which banks were penalised?

According to the data compiled from the RBI website the banks that were penalised for SAF violations are Sawantwadi Urban Co-operative Bank, The Baghat Urban Co-operative Bank, Citizens’ Co-operative Bank, The Utkal Cooperative Bank, The Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank, The Nakodar Hindu Urban Cooperative Bank, Raigad Sahakari bank, Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank, and National Urban Co-operative Bank.

The co-op banks found to have breached IRAC norms are The Shirpur Peoples’ Co-operative Bank, Shree Mahayogi Lakshmamma Co-operative Bank, Samarth Sahakari Bank, The Vaijapur Merchants Co-operative Bank, Mizoram Rural Bank, and Tripura Gramin Bank.

The banks that have not transferred eligible unclaimed deposits to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund within the timelines prescribed are Gondia District Central Co-operative Bank, Osmanabad Janata Sahakari Bank, Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank, and five other banks.

The consolidated penalty on these banks was Rs 1.12 crore, as per RBI data. The individual penalty amounts ranged between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

What do the RBI norms specify?

The central bank introduced the Supervisory Action Framework for Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) in 2014, and revised it in 2020.

The revised guidelines of 2020 include thresholds for asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy to determine whether a UCB should be put in a corrective active framework.

A UCB may be placed under SAF when its net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio exceeds 6 percent, capital adequacy ratio falls below 9 percent, and if it incurs losses for two consecutive financial years or has accumulated losses on its balance sheet.

Under the earlier norms, the trigger on asset quality was set at 10 percent of gross NPA ratio.

The aim of the IRAC norms is to enhance consistency and transparency in the published accounts of banks’ advances portfolios.

According to the master circular, the policy of income recognition has to be objective and based on the record of recovery. Therefore, banks cannot charge interest on an NPA and take it to the income account. This will apply to Government guaranteed accounts also.

On the asset classification front, banks are required to classify non-performing assets into three further categories based on the period for which the asset has remained non-performing, and the realisability of the dues. These categories are Substandard Assets, Doubtful Assets, and Loss Assets.

Unclaimed deposits

The central bank terms balances in current / savings accounts that have not been operated for 10 years, or term deposits not claimed within 10 years from the date of maturity as “unclaimed deposits”.

These amounts are transferred by banks to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) fund maintained by the RBI. Banks display the list of unclaimed deposits on their website.

In its April monetary policy, the central bank announced that it was developing a web portal to enable a search across multiple banks for possible unclaimed deposits based on user inputs.

Responding to a query from Moneycontrol, M Rajeshwar Rao, a Deputy Governor of the RBI, said the portal to reclaim unclaimed deposits would be ready in 3-4 months.