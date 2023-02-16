MC A10 index gains 1% on Adani Power, Adani Wilmar boost

The MC A10 index —a sentimeter of Adani group stocks — broke its losing streak to rise 0.94 percent to 39.80 on February 16, on a rebound in a conglomerate scrips after MSCI delayed index weighting changes.

The MC A10 index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The companies have weight in proportion to their total market cap.

The index was helped up by gains in Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and NDTV, which were all locked in 5 percent upper circuits. Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, however, were down 5 percent each.

Index provider MSCI said on February 15 that it would postpone the implementation of updates to weightings for Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission to May benchmark review.

Separately, Adani Power has called off its plan to acquire a coal plant in Chhattisgarh, as Gautam Adani looks to rein in spending and rebuild investor confidence in the wake of a bruising short seller report, news agency Bloomberg reported. The Adani Group company and DB Power Ltd mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction after a long-stop date expired on February 15, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. DB Power operates a 1.2 gigawatt coal power project in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. Related stories Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

NCLT approves Andhra Cements acquisition by Sagar Cements at Rs 922 crore

Schaeffler India net profit grows 21% in October-December 2022 Adani group stocks have been hammered after Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The ports-to-power conglomerate has denied the charges.

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.