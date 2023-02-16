 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MC A10 index gains 1% on Adani Power, Adani Wilmar boost

Shubham Raj
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

The MC A10 index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India

The MC A10 index —a sentimeter of Adani group stocks — broke its losing streak to rise 0.94 percent to 39.80 on February 16, on a rebound in a conglomerate scrips after MSCI delayed index weighting changes.

The MC A10 index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The companies have weight in proportion to their total market cap.

The index was helped up by gains in Adani PowerAdani Wilmar and NDTV, which were all locked in 5 percent upper circuits. Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, however, were down 5 percent each.

Index provider MSCI said on February 15 that it would postpone the implementation of updates to weightings for Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission to May benchmark review.