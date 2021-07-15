Mayur Uniquoters Q1 PAT to Rs 24 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Mayur Uniquoters to report net profit at Rs 24 crore (down 32.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 266.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 20 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 143 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 2,661 percent Y-o-Y (down 641 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 23 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More