you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mayhem on D-street: A look at the major falls that market witnessed in the past

Here are the 10 biggest day crashes in Sensex's history.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Stock market crashes on February 28 with benchmark indices to nearly 5-month low. BSE Sensex plunging over 1,100 points amid rising concerns on coronavirus outbreak globally. The selloff across sectors continued to hit the markets lower with banking, automobile, metal and oil & gas shares being the worst hit. Here are the 10 biggest day crashes in a decade in Sensex history. (image: PTI)
On March 6, 2020, the Sensex dropped 1,459 points intraday, but recovered later to close 894 pts lower at 37,576. The two major reasons for the fall were — RBI taking over Yes Bank board and the imposition of moratorium on the bank; second, fears over the spread of coronavirus. Here are some of the major single-day crashes in the past that you should know about. (Image: PTI)

24/Aug/2015 | -1624.51 | Reason: Crash in the global markets
Date: August 24, 2015 | Sensex fell by 1,624.51 pts | Reason: Global markets crashed and rupee tumbled. The same year, the market crashed by 854.86 pts on January 6.

Date: February 28, 2020 | Sensex fell by 1,448.37 pts | Reason: Indian indices fell tracking global markets on the back of slowdown concerns due to coronavirus outbreak. On March 6, 2020 sensex fell by 894 pts. (Image: PTI)
Date: February 28, 2020 | Sensex fell by 1,448.37 pts | Reason: Indian indices fell tracking global markets on the back of slowdown concerns due to coronavirus outbreak. On March 6, 2020 sensex fell by 894 pts. (Image: PTI)

January 21, 2008 | -1408.35 | Reason: Global worries over slowing economic expansion | It also had the many biggest falls in the same year at -1070.63, -951.03, -900.84, -875.41 in Oct 24, 2008, Mar 17, 2008, Mar 03, 2008 and Jan 22, 2008 respectively.
Date: January 21, 2008 | Sensex fell by 1,408.35 pts | Reason: Global worries over slowing economic expansion | Since it was the year of global crisis, big US banks went bankrupt. This year also witnessed many biggest falls of 1,070.63 pts, 951.03 pts, 900.84 pts, 875.41 pts on Oct 24, 2008, Mar 17, 2008, Mar 03, 2008 and Jan 22, 2008, respectively.

Date: February 01, 2020 | Sensex fell by 987.96 pts | Reason: Broad-based selloff after the Union Budget for 2020-21 failed to live up to market expectations
Date: February 01, 2020 | Sensex fell by 987.96 pts | Reason: Broad-based selloff after the Union Budget for 2020-21 failed to live up to market expectations

February 02, 2018 | -839.91 | Reason: Stricter tax rules for stock investments and the easing of fiscal deficit
Date: February 02, 2018 | Sensex fell by 839.91 pts | Reason: Stricter tax rules for stock investments and the easing of fiscal deficit in the Union Budget

Representative image
Date: February 11, 2016 | Sensex fell by 807.07 pts | Reason: Indian market fell amid global rout raising fears for the financial sector

July 08, 2019 | -792.82 | Reason: Increased volatility and rising interest rates
Date: July 08, 2019 | Sensex fell by 792.82 pts | Reason: Increased volatility and rising interest rates

Representative image
Date: August 16, 2013 | Sensex fell by 769.41 pts | Reason: Concerns about US stimulus withdrawal and rupee plunging to record low of 62 against the USD

September 22, 2011 | -704.00 | Reason: Fresh concerns about slowdown in the US
Date: September 22, 2011 | Sensex fell by 704.00 pts | Reason: Fresh concerns about a slowdown in the US

August 13, 2019 | -623.75 | Reason: Selloff in global markets
Date: August 13, 2019 | Sensex fell by 623.75 pts | Reason: Sell-off in global markets. (Image: Reuters) Note: Updated slideshow on March 6, 2020 with the latest development.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Market #Sensex #Slideshow

