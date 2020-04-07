May lower COVID-19 testing fee in the next 10 days: Thyrocare CEO A Velumani

Thyrocare has announced that it will conduct coronavirus testing on a zero profit basis for the next one year. A Velumani, chairman, CEO and managing director of Thyrocare, shared his views on the pandemic with CNBC-TV18 in an interview, and revealed that the testing fee for the contagion could be lowered in the next ten days.

“When workloads are there, when vendors are adequate, when you negotiate, the cost comes down, that is number one. Number two is the cost of collection is optimized. We now have confidence that we have enough supply, so we felt that now reducing the rate will get more volume. We took a conscious decision, it looks like Rs 3,500 is fair [for coronavirus testing] and it could even go down in another ten days' period,” he said.

About protective gears and trained personnel to scale up the number of tests, he added, “We have started swab testing with four technicians. We have around 150 technicians for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai municipal areas. That is substantial in terms of number of collection technicians and PPE [personal protective equipment] – the quantity is not the problem though quality could be still a problem and we are working and improving that.”

On the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) approval of rapid antibody tests for COVID-19, Velumani said, “Though approvals are there, kits are still to arrive. Kits could arrive somewhere around Wednesday, Thursday depending upon how things work out, local manufacturing has still not started to that extent, so it is zero kits.

"However, it is very important for the government not to keep too much hope and faith in this rapid diagnostic test, we need to lay down - in another three days’ time who should be tested - how the result should be interpreted. Antibody test is not a diagnostic test. If we don’t make this known to the people involved in testing, this will create chaos.

“We are fully ready. This is a blood test, we have been having a very powerful network to do blood collection test. We may even scale up to 10,000 in just 10 days,” he said.

“Currently we are crossing 200 swab tests per day. We are looking at ramping it up by 1,000 tests per day in the next 10 days’ time,” he said.