Maxxis India to expand dealership to 1,000 outlets this year

Tyre maker Maxxis India Wednesday said it is looking to expand its pan-India dealership to 1,000 outlets by this year with significant addition to come up from the Western region.

The company also said it plans to set up five more plants in India which will cater to the 4-wheeler tyres market going forward.

"We believe that distributors and dealers have an integral role to play in Maxxis Indias growth story and our intent is to on-board around 1,000 dealers by end of this year," said Bing-Lin Wu, retail sales head, Maxxis India in a statement.

He added that the company has a total of 543 dealers across west India and it has added around 110 dealers in Maharashtra alone within this year.

"Our target is to expand our network in west region significantly by the end of this year," he said.

A part of the Taiwan-based Maxxis Group, Maxxis Rubber India had last month announced the commercial supply from its Sanand (Gujarat) manufacturing facility, which has come up at an investment of around Rs 2,640 crore.

The Sanand plant is currently dedicated to the manufacturing of two-wheeler tyres and tubes and will have a capacity to produce around 20,000 tyres and 40,000 tubes per day.

He said that India is a growing market and Maxxis feels its the right time to set the tone for future expansion and growth. "We aim to capture at least 15 per cent of Indias 2-wheeler tyre market by 2023," said Wu.

Maxxis global vision is to be one of the top five global tyre manufactures by 2026 and India market is set to play a role in this, the company said.

Maxxis currently serves as an original equipment maker (OEM) tyre supplier to Honda two-wheelers, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata and Jeep in India.