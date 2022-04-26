English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Maximum power demand met across India crosses 201 GW: Govt

    The Ministry of Power expects the maximum power demand to reach 215-220 GW during May-June.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The maximum power demand met crossed 201 GW (GigaWatt) on April 26, the Ministry of Power said. Last year’s peak power demand met was 200.53 GW recorded on July 7, 2021.

    The rising demand for electricity is expected to fuel economic growth in the country. "In the month of March this year, the growth in energy demand has been around 8.9%," the ministry said in a press statement.

    As the demand for power is rising, the government is working with other stakeholders for unhindered supply, the ministry said.

    Last week, brokerage firm Nomura said India's coal shortage could become another 'stagflationary shock'. The firm said that coal inventories held by the Indian power plants have nine days' worth of stock as of mid-April. These stocks are much lower than the average stock of 17 days held in April over the last five years.

    Moneycontrol on April 18 reported that as many as 81 of 150 power plants running on domestic coal had critically low coal levels, while another 11 imported coal-based power plants also had critical levels of coal.

    Close

    Related stories

    However, on April 13, the government called on power generation companies to import coal for blending up to 10 percent, and allowed “tolling” to thermal power plants to deal with rising power demand amid shortage of domestic coal.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #coal crisis #Maximum Power Demand #Ministry of Power
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 10:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.