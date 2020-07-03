App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maximum late fee for delayed filing of GSTR-3B return capped at Rs 500

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has notified that there will be nil late fees if there is no tax liability.

The maximum fee for delayed filing of monthly and quarterly sales return and tax payment form GSTR-3B till July 2020 has been capped at Rs 500 per return. "In a major relief to the GST taxpayers, the government has decided to cap the maximum late fee for form GSTR-3B at Rs 500 per return for the tax period July 2017 to July 2020 subject to the condition that such GSTR -3B returns being filed before September 30, 2020," the CBIC said in a statement.

In cases where there is any tax liability then a maximum late fee of Rs 500 per return would be applicable to such GSTR-3B returns filed up to September 30, 2020.
tags #Business #CBIC #GSTR-3B

