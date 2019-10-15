Max Life’s Mihir Vora: IT will continue to be a long-term story

The way the economy is going, it looks like a lot of response in the market will be based on policy decisions, said Mihir Vora, director chief chief investment officer at Max Life Insurance in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“The good thing is that there is a clear realisation by the RBI [Reserve Bank of India], by the government that there is something that needs to be done. Therefore, we have the RBI which has been dovish for a couple of quarters and the government did the big bang corporate tax cuts. If this persists there will be more policy responses and that will sustain the market sentiment in the medium-term,” he added.

On banks, Vora said: “Most of the capex linked stories except for a couple of large names, they are all outside the Nifty. So my guess is that the mid and smallcap space might see a lot more action in the next two years.”

On IT sector, he said: “IT will continue to be a long-term story but whenever there is a positive sentiment towards local economy, people tend to switch away from IT, probably that’s what we have seen. We have seen FII [foreign institutional investors] buying for the last two sessions after a longtime and most of the buying seems to be in the banking and those kind of space. So whenever we see local themes playing out, we see that IT is the place where people take money out.

“So whenever one wants to be defensive one would go for IT and whenever one wants to play the domestic growth story then switch away from IT – that’s the pattern that we have seen again and again. I do not think the currency makes so much of a difference there,” added Vora.

He continued: “My bet is that a lot of foreign direct investment [FDI] will come in in the next two years because 15 percent corporate tax incentive is likely to stimulate a lot of export and import substitution plays and there is a definite window. It is not a window that’s available forever. So whatever investment at 15 percent tax rate has to come has to come in the next two years.”'

On banking space, Vora said: “We are focused more on the largecap names because of the uncertainty. We do not have much exposure to NBFCs [non-bank finance companies] because of Asset Liability Management (ALM) issues and the uncertainty there.”