Max Healthcare partners with genomics biotech firm Anuva

Max Healthcare on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with genomics biotech firm Anuva to conduct genomic-based research on various communicable and non-communicable diseases in India.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a five-year engagement, Max Healthcare said in a statement.

The objective of the research will be to identify insights for precision medicine application across diseases including breast cancer, lung cancer, diabetes, cardiac disease, kidney disease, drug resistant tuberculosis, and others, it added.

Under the collaboration, Max Healthcare will provide its expertise in clinical research and will serve as the clinical centre for data and/or sample collection from individuals who consent to share their data for the purpose of research.

"There is a lot to discover in the field of genetic and lifestyle diseases. With the coming of precision medicine and genomics, it has the potential to provide efficient solutions and transform the way we look at modern medicine today," Max Healthcare Group Medical Director, Sandeep Budhiraja said.

Anuva CEO Jonathan Picker said the promise and potential of genomics to transform medicine is enormous.

"The opportunity to work with Max Healthcare is extremely important, as they bring great expertise in diagnostics, treatment and clinical research across the disease spectrum," he added. Anuva is a translational research company that is creating a diverse genomic bio and data bank of Asian populations. Apart from research, the partners will also explore the possibility of conducting joint training, fellowships, exchange visits, knowledge and technology transfer for cross-learning and capacity building in the fields of biomedical science and arenas of public health, the statement said.

PTI

