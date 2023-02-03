Max Healthcare lines up Rs 400 crore to expand Mohali facility

Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare Institute on Friday said it will invest around Rs 400 crore to expand its Mohali-based hospital.

The construction of the new building that will house 170 beds officially commenced today, the healthcare provider said in a statement.

On completion of the project by the end of the third quarter of 2024, the hospital bed capacity will go up to 400 beds from the existing 231, it added.

"To be built with an investment of close to Rs 400 crore, this expansion will not only strengthen the existing healthcare infrastructure in the tri-city area and the state of Punjab, but also create job opportunities at scale across clinical and non-clinical roles," Max Healthcare noted.

The new building will house niche specialities, including liver transplant, bone marrow transplant, renal transplant, orthopaedics and neurosciences, it added.

The hospital currently employs close to 1,000 doctors, nurses and other full-time staff.