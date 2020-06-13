App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Max Healthcare faces flak for high COVID-19 treatment cost, says picture on social media 'does not have all facts'

The standee in the photo listed charges for coronavirus treatment at the hospital's Patparganj branch

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Source: Reuters)
Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

Max Healthcare took to Twitter to address a photo doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site. The standee listed charges for coronavirus treatment at the hospital.

The matter comes as private hospitals have been brought under public scanner for charging hefty bills to treat COVID-19 patients.

The hospital claims the photo “did not carry all the facts” and that the charges listed include cost of “routine tests, routine medicines, and doctor and nurse charges.” It also pointed the standee was wrongfully attributed to Max Gurgaon, but was from Max Patparganj.

Close

Max Healthcare COVID-19 treatment standee (Source: twitter)

related news

The statement followed after social media raged, joked and made memes on the exorbitant pricing packages, which ranged from Rs 25,090 single day charge for a routine (general) ward, to Rs 72,550 single day charge for an ICU with ventilator.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

This tiny Italian village is offering a sweet deal: a home for Rs 85 and life without COVID-19

This tiny Italian village is offering a sweet deal: a home for Rs 85 and life without COVID-19

Adam Gilchrist, David Warner thank two Indian students for their work in Australia during COVID-19 pandemic

Adam Gilchrist, David Warner thank two Indian students for their work in Australia during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | Wealth advisers torn over taking small-business aid

Coronavirus pandemic | Wealth advisers torn over taking small-business aid

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.