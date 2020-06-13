Max Healthcare faces flak for high COVID-19 treatment cost, says picture on social media 'does not have all facts'

Max Healthcare took to Twitter to address a photo doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site. The standee listed charges for coronavirus treatment at the hospital.

The matter comes as private hospitals have been brought under public scanner for charging hefty bills to treat COVID-19 patients.



A picture related to the pricing of COVID treatment at Max Patparganj (stated in some tweets as Max Gurgaon) is being circulated on social media. However, it did not carry all the facts such as inclusions of routine tests, routine medicines, doctor and nurse charges etc. pic.twitter.com/ndjBxjFhw0

— Max Healthcare (@MaxHealthcare) June 12, 2020

The hospital claims the photo “did not carry all the facts” and that the charges listed include cost of “routine tests, routine medicines, and doctor and nurse charges.” It also pointed the standee was wrongfully attributed to Max Gurgaon, but was from Max Patparganj.

The statement followed after social media raged, joked and made memes on the exorbitant pricing packages, which ranged from Rs 25,090 single day charge for a routine (general) ward, to Rs 72,550 single day charge for an ICU with ventilator.