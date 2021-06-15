Mauritius, Cayman Islands funds under scanner for inadequate ownership information: Report

SEBI headquarters (Representative image)

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is keeping an eye funds based in Mauritius and the Cayman Islands that have not provided sufficient information about the ultimate beneficial owners.

There are fears that such funds can have a high non-resident Indian (NRI) holding and be used by Indian promoters for round-tripping and manipulating share prices, Business Standard reported.

An NRI cannot own more than 25 percent of any foreign fund's asset under management (AUM), Business Standard reported. Collectively, NRIs cannot hold more than 50 percent of the AUM.

"All small to mid-sized funds from Mauritius and the Cayman Islands which may be run by Indians sitting overseas will be under watch. SEBI has also been sending queries about FPIs with high holding in some Indian group companies," a custodian told the publication.

The Business Standard report comes a day after reports emerged that accounts of three Mauritius-based foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), which have sizeable investments in Adani group companies, were frozen by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL)

The accounts were possibly frozen due to inadequate information about beneficial ownership, the reports said.

The reports had caused a sharp plunge in shares of listed entities of the ports-to-energy conglomerate.

The NSDL later said that the accounts of the three FPIs - APMS Investment Fund, Albula Investment Fund and Cresta Fund - have not been frozen.

The NSDL website still shows that the accounts of the three so-called foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are frozen. But this punitive action pertains to older cases, NSDL officials told Moneycontrol