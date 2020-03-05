App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mauritius-based Dome to acquire 2.75% equity share of Adani Enterprises

Dome in a regulatory filing to the bourses said the indirect acquisition of 3.02 crore shares of Adani Enterprises or 2.75 per cent stake will be done through Acropolis Trade and Investments Ltd (Acropolis) which holds 100 per cent shares of Universal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image Courtesy: Pixabay/Alexander Stein
Image Courtesy: Pixabay/Alexander Stein
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mauritius-based Dome Trade and Investment has said it will acquire 2.75 per cent equity of Adani Enterprises from Universal Trade and Investments Ltd (Universal). Universal, also a Mauritius-based company and a part of the promotor group of Adani Enterprises, holds 3.02 crore equity shares of Adani Enterprises.

Dome in a regulatory filing to the bourses said the indirect acquisition of 3.02 crore shares of Adani Enterprises or 2.75 per cent stake will be done through Acropolis Trade and Investments Ltd (Acropolis) which holds 100 per cent shares of Universal.

"Acquirer shall indirectly acquire 3,02,49,700 equity shares held by Universal in target company," the regulatory filing said.

Close

Dome is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acropolis, the filing said adding, Dome in turn has a wholly owned subsidiary in Mauritius viz. Fervent Trade and Investment Ltd (Fervent).

The statement said that under the regulations, Dome has been regarded as acquirer and Acropolis has been treated as transferor.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Adani Enterprises #Business #Market news

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.